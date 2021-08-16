Dozens of corgis take over Cayucos beach

On Sunday morning, dozens of corgis and their owners could be seen on the beach in Cayucos for a corgi meet-up.

Coordinated by the Central Coast Corgis group, the meet-up event started around 11:30 a.m.

The group switches off between meet-ups in Cayucos and Avila Beach every month. Group members say the events normally bring close to 40 corgis together from across the county for a special day of fun.

"Most of the corgis get along great, we don't have dog bites, they all chase the balls and in the water they play together, it's just a really good time for an hour or two a month," said Melissa Ross, a member of Central Coast Corgis.

According to Ross, the group hosts one fundraiser a year with all proceeds going to Woods Humane Society. They hope to host more fundraisers in the future as Central Coast Corgis grows.