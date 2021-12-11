Dozens of EMS and Fire Academy students graduate from Allan Hancock College

Allan Hancock College celebrated dozens of graduates from the Fire Academy and Emergency Medical Services program Friday.

Friends, family and school personnel watched as 31 cadets from the EMS program received their diplomas.

The program is a culmination of 16 weeks of classroom and field instruction.

Allan Hancock is one of the only community colleges in the state to include a simulation lab for EMS students, this way they can experience and practice treatment in a moving vehicle.

"I just recognize the value of life and that's why I think all my classmates also do, they recognize the value of life and because it is valuable, we want to go out and protect it," said Jonathan Frausto, EMS program graduate.

Twenty-two students also graduated from the college's Fire Academy.

Each student had to complete more than 600 hours of classroom and hands-on skill training/

Two of the graduates have already secured jobs with fire departments in San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay.

Their graduation also included a live firefighting demonstration.