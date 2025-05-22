Dozens of events fill Memorial Day Weekend on the Central Coast

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, May 22, through Monday, May 26, plus a few extra!

West Coast Kustoms Crusin' Nationals

May 23rd, 24th, and 25th Santa Maria Fairpark

It is time for the 44th annual West Coast Kustoms Crusin’ Nationals in Santa Maria, Friday through Sunday. The Santa Maria Fairpark will host model cars from across the country. Friday will feature the Santa Maria City Cruise from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday the event moves into the Fairpark for fun from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Full details can be found here!

I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival

May 24th, 25th and 26th, Santa Barbara Mission

Starting Saturday, Old Mission Plaza in Santa Barbara will transform into a mosaic of 150 large-scale pastel street paintings for the 39th annual I Madonnari Italian street painting festival. Stop by for the paintings, live music, and a market on the adjacent Mission Lawn. The festival will last through Monday night.

Proceeds from the festival will go to the Children’s Creative Project, a nonprofit arts education program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Full details can be found here!

Art in the Park

May 24th, 25th, and 26th Morro Bay Park

The first of three Art in the Park festivals is this weekend in Morro Bay. Over 125 independent artists and craft workers will be at the Morro Bay Park for three days of fun! Booths will be open from 10 am to 5 pm Saturday and Sunday and 10am to 4 pm Monday.

Full details can be found here!

Spring Book Sale

Friday, May 23rd 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 24th 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Paso Robles Library

Book lovers rejoice! This weekend the Paso Robles Spring Book Sale returns for two days of deals and a celebration of literature. Friday from 10 a.m.t o 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Paso Robles Library will offer books, magazines, music, audobooks and more all for just $1.50, per inch when all stacked up.

Full details can be found here!

Avila Beach Party

Saturday, May 24th, Noon to 7 p.m., Sunday, May 25th, Noon to 7 p.m., and Monday, May 26th, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Mulligans at the Avila Beach Gold Resort

If you are in the mood for a party this weekend, the Avila Beach Golf Course is hosting a free Beach Party! Saturday and Sunday from 1-7 and on Monday from 1-4 enjoy live music, lawn games, food specials and more.

Full details can be found here!

Movie Night For Our Parks

Friday, May 23rd 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fremont Theatre, San Luis Obispo

Join the Central Coast State Parks Association Friday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a screening of Out There: A National Parks Story. Before the film shop "park experiences" and stick around after the film for a discussion panel from filmmakers. Proceeds will support the association's mission of public awareness and stewardship.

Full details can be found here!

Pancake Breakfast

Saturday May 24th 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pismo Beach Cities Lions Den

Celebrating the Music of Dave Crosby

Saturday, May 24th at 7:30 p.m. The Granada Theatre, Santa Barbara

Celebrate the music of local southcoast legend David Crosby at the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara this Saturday. Starting at 7:30 p.m. This tribute will showcase his prolific music creation as well as his roots in the region.

Full details can be found here!

Silent Book Club

Sunday, May 25th 5 p.m., Meadow Park, San Luis Obispo

Grab your book and head to Meadow Park on Sunday for a picnic with the San Luis Obispo not-so-silent book club. Beginning at 5 p.m. attendees can chat, read, and have fun with local literature enthusiasts. Plus check out the SLO Book Bike pop-up book shop while there.

Full details can be found here!

More Events!

Free movie night in The Secret Garden: A Goofy Movie - Friday, May 23rd Sycamore Springs Resort 8 p.m.

SBWN Garden Party Scholarship Benefit - Saturday, May 24th 2 p.m.

Bites and Beats Summer Kick Off with BrashMash- Sunday, May 25th The Stockyars, Orcutt, Noon to 6 p.m.

Movie Night on the rocks : Moana 2 - Sunday, May 25th The Cliffs Hotel and Spa, 7:45 p.m.

