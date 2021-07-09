Dozens of kittens up for adoption at San Luis Obispo shelter

More kittens are making their way to San Luis Obispo County Animal Services.

Animal Services Manager Dr. Eric Anderson says while the increase is normal for this time of year, there are about 40 to 50 currently in need of new homes.

"These are all animals that have come in from the community, that have been born out there, that are homeless and really are in need of a home and it’s a great way not only to get a new family member and new fun and excitement into the house but also is a great way to really help our animal community and help alleviate any of the overpopulation issues that we got with cats in the community,” Anderson said.

Kitten adoptions cost around $70. To make an appointment, potential adopters should call the shelter at (805) 781-4400.

Other animals are also up for adoption at the shelter.

Some include adoption surrenders or returns for various reasons, but Anderson says there is no noticeable increase from previous years.