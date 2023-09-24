Dozens of sites throughout the Central Coast hosted the annual Creeks to Coast clean-up event

On Saturday, the City of Paso Robles hosted the annual Creeks to Coast clean-up event where dozens of volunteers took part in helping to keep the community clean.

Saturday’s event took place at Larrymore Park in Paso Robles right by the Salinas Riverbed.

Creeks to Coast is an event that happens every third week of September.

“We went around the creek and helped pick up trash and cleaned everything up to help the environment,” Ella Beckett said.

This event that was started by the City of San Luis Obispo has been going on for 23 years.

“It's bringing the community together, so we have a sense of ownership that this is where we live, and we want to make sure it stays this way. Teaching our youth the best ways to do that and hopefully, they will carry that on as they grow,” Kim Porter, Stormwater Manager for the City of Paso Robles said.

Forty-five people showed up at the Paso Robles site to volunteer. City staff, Paso Robles Police Department, and high school volunteer groups were just a few who participated.

The Creeks to Coast event didn’t just happen in Paso Robles. Clean-up efforts happened all over SLO County on Saturday.

“There are sites from Lake Nacimiento to Cambria to Lopez Lake and Santa Margarita Lake,” Mike Campa said.

Mike Campa, executive director of Earth Shine said they usually have two tons of trash every year.

“I think that volunteerism is probably one of the most vital parts of our communities today,” Campa said.

Volunteers spent some of the day collecting material from the Salinas River to take to a dumpster that was provided by Paso Waste.

“When you step back from the area and look at it again it's so different than it was before,” Jazmine Villareal said.

“People think it's hard to do this but it's actually simple to come out here for an hour and you get a lot done so if everyone did it that would be nice,” Amelia Peterson said.

If you are interested in volunteering with Earth Shine, their next cleanup session will be in Templeton on October 14.