Dozens of volunteers came together to create some joy for children battling cancer

In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a local Zumba instructor partnered with the Magic Yarn Project and the City of Arroyo Grande for a hands-on craft fundraiser event today.

Dozens of volunteers came together at the Arroyo Grande Community Center to make soft acrylic yarn wigs for kids fighting cancer.

The goal was to make 17 wigs on Saturday.

Event organizer, Heidy Mangiardi, hosted 12 fundraisers in the past three years and says she is grateful for all the volunteers who contribute to this project.

"I’m very fortunate to have such a wonderful Zumba committee and people who really want to help and volunteer. For me to be able to host events like this, it really, really warms my heart because I had a battle with breast cancer that lasted a couple of years and to see a child go through something like this, it's really tough. When there's something that we can do, it's nice to be able to come out and have other people help out,” said Mangiardi.

All the wigs today will be given to a child by the end of the month.

