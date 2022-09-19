Hundreds show up to celebrate Fiestas Santa Maria

There was another round of celebrations for Mexico's Independence Day but this time it was at the Santa Maria Town Center.

The festival took place from 12 PM to 4 PM.

Several radio stations including Fuego 97.1 and Radio Ranchito hosted Fiestas Santa Maria.

The free event featured food trucks, vendors as well as a kids zone put on by the Central Coast Party Factory.

Six bands performed among them were Los Compas de Guadalupe and Banda San Rafael.

Ballet folklorico dancers also showed off their steps and traditional gowns.

There was also a beer garden presented by Chido Bar.