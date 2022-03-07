Dozens unite for the Santa Maria Valley Women's March

Women's March Santa Maria Valley, a nonprofit organization, went out to rally and march for Women's rights in honor of International Women's Day on Sunday, March 6 in Santa Maria.

This is the fourth time they host this rally.

The event featured guest speakers, a mobile vaccination clinic, and COVID-19 rapid testing provided by Líderes Campesinas.

“Women’s rights are still being threatened the first women’s march was after the former president was elected, and we’re still just very concerned about women’s rights voting rights, LGBTQ rights institutional racism the list goes on and on, and we are here still raising our voices“ said Pam Gates, an organizer and planning committee member of the Women's March Santa Maria Valley.

The organization's mission is to protect women's and all human rights through non-violent means.

They are working to unify the diverse population in the community as they move toward a more positive future.

“This is not just a one day a year event it’s something that we need to be aware of and stay active," added Gates. "Number one, register to vote, number two, vote know who the candidates are and vote for those who are supporting all human rights."

This year's theme is "still we rise."

"We will be here fighting, and we will not be silenced,” said Gates.

The Santa Maria Police Department closed down South Depot Street to allow attendants to march safely.