Dozens without power, road closed due to downed power pole

A landslide appears to have caused a power pole to fall along Price Canyon Rd. in Pismo Beach.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday near Thousand Hills Rd., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The power pole and lines can be seen dangling over the eastbound lanes, with the pole being held up by a guardrail.

Eastbound Price Canyon Rd. is closed. Westbound remains open.

According to PG&E, there are 52 customers in the area without power. The estimated time of restoration is 11:15 p.m.

In the same area, a disabled vehicle on the railroad tracks caused Coast Starlight Train 11 to reverse back to San Luis Obispo, according to Amtrak. It's unknown if the two incidents are related.

