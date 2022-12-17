Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dr. William Pierce was named LVMC Physician of the Year 2022

Pierce 1.jpg
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
General surgeon Dr. William Pierce was named Lompoc Valley Medical Center Physician of the Year for 2022 during a ceremony Tuesday night on Dec. 14.
Pierce 1.jpg
Posted at 10:09 AM, Dec 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-17 13:09:05-05

General surgeon Dr. William Pierce was named Lompoc Valley Medical Center Physician of the Year for 2022 during a ceremony Tuesday night on Dec. 13.

Employees cast votes for the physician whom they believe exemplifies the hospital district’s values and maintains the trust of the community, patients, and residents.

The votes are also directed toward a physician who strives continuously to improve services, and who works as a team member with hospital staff.

The award was presented by LVMC Chief Executive Officer Steve Popkin during the annual medical staff holiday gathering at the Mission Club restaurant.

Dr. Pierce has been a member of the LVMC medical staff since 2003 and was Chief of Medical Staff from 2019-21, during the emergence and height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He earned his medical degree from the UC Davis School of Medicine and completed a General Surgery residency at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png