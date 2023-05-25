Drive-by shooting injures teen in Lompoc

A teen is out of the hospital following a drive-by shooting in Lompoc this week, according to police.

Lompoc police say the 13-year-old and another person, described by investigators only as a juvenile, were walking on the 900 block of North I Street Wednesday when someone from a nearby vehicle shot at them around 4 p.m.

Police say the 13-year-old was hit and taken to the hospital for treatment but has since been released.

No other information about the incident or investigation was released by authorities.

Lompoc police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the department at (805) 736-2341.