Driver airlifted after crashing off Hwy 1 outside Lompoc

A driver was airlifted to the hospital after crashing off Highway 1 near Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m. near San Antonio Road West.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed shortly after noon while the driver was airlifted, according to the California Highway Patrol.

By 1:30 p.m., crews remained on scene working to remove the vehicle, which was reportedly about 150 feet over the side. Traffic was impacted in the area.

Officers say the cause is under investigation.

