Driver airlifted to hospital after vehicle rollover in Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A 29-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries after his vehicle rolled over along Hwy 1 and Brown Rd. in Santa Maria. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jan 12, 2022
A 29-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after a single-car rollover crash in Santa Maria on Wednesday.

The crash happened at Brown Rd. and Hwy 1 in Santa Maria at 11:58 a.m. on Jan. 12, officials say. As a result of the crash, the driver fell down a 50 ft. ravine, officials say.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded and extricated the man, who sustained life-threatening injuries.

A CalStar helicopter airlifted him to a hospital for treatment.

No one else was in the car at the time.

Officials have not yet shared the driver's identity. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

