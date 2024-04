A driver was arrested after crashing into the Caltrans yard in San Luis Obispo early Thursday morning.

San Luis Obispo police released few details, but said it happened when the driver of a small SUV, heading westbound on Madonna Road, veered off the road, crashing through a fence before hitting a dump truck.

Police said a passenger in the hospital was hospitalized with moderate injuries. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

No other information was released.