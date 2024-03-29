Watch Now
Driver arrested after high-speed, wrong-way pursuit in northern SLO County

Posted at 2:22 PM, Mar 29, 2024
One person was arrested after a high-speed pursuit through northern San Luis Obispo County on Friday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol's Templeton office, the chase started in the Coalinga CHP's jurisdiction.

The driver headed westbound into Paso Robles and after taking city streets, entered Highway 101 at Spring Street traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.

He continued northbound at a high rate of speed until crashing near Camp Roberts. The driver was then taken into custody.

The CHP says there were a couple of non-injury collisions that occurred on Highway 101 as a result of the wrong-way driver.

No other information was immediately available, but officers expect to release more details at a later time.

