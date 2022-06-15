Watch
Driver arrested after hydrant hit and run in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo Police Department
A driver hit a fire hydrant at the intersection of Johnson Ave. and Ella St. at about 9:30 p.m. on June 14.
Posted at 7:15 AM, Jun 15, 2022
A driver has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after hitting a hydrant in San Luis Obispo Tuesday night.

The driver of a red truck hit a fire hydrant at the intersection of Ella St. and Johnson Ave. at about 9:30 p.m. The damaged hydrant sent water blasting into the air.

San Luis Obispo City Fire and San Luis Obispo Utilities Departments headed to the intersection to repair the hydrant.

Police say the driver did not stop after hitting the hydrant, but drove back through the intersection, where police arrested the individual on suspicion of DUI.

The suspect has not been identified.

