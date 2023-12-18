Driver arrested following crash that closed portion of Highway 101 in Paso Robles overnight

A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a crash Sunday night that closed the northbound lanes of Highway 101 in Paso Robles for about three hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers report the driver, identified as Andrew J. AlonsoGarcia, 31, of Greenfield, was driving a Wabash trailer southbound on the highway, just north of north of Spring Street, shortly after 10 p.m. when the vehicle crossed from the #2 lane into the #1 lane, hitting the east concrete bridge railing.

The vehicle then hit a row of oleander bushes in the median, according to CHP, before entering the northbound lanes of the highway, crossing both lanes and hitting a metal guardrail.

The vehicle landed in the #2 lane and east shoulder of the northbound lanes of the highway facing the wrong way.

Officers say AlonsoGarcia was arrested on suspicion of DUI and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Crews responded to cleanup a hazardous material spill that was a result of the crash.

The road was back open by 5 a.m. Monday.

