Driver arrested following pursuit through Paso Robles

A driver was arrested following a pursuit through Paso Robles Wednesday.

Paso Robles police say a K9 officer stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 14th and Olive due to a traffic violation.

Police say it appeared the driver started to hide something under the driver’s seat before speeding off and “pitching a stolen handgun out of the window.”

During the chase, officers say the driver, identified as Jacob Hamby, 36, of Paso Robles, stopped briefly two let two people get out of the car before taking off again. The pursuit was then terminated “due to Hamby’s driving.”

Police say a short time later, an off-duty motor officer noticed Hamby driving eastbound on Highway 46 and requested assistance from the California Highway Patrol.

A spike strip was deployed and successful in helping stop the suspect, according to police, who say Hamby was arrested in Kern County.

He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of evading, possession of stolen property, weapons charges and outstanding warrants.

One of the passengers was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information that may help police with this investigation is asked to contact Paso Robles police at (805) 237-6464.

