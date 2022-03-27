Driver arrested following wrong-way crash that injured Atascadero man

A man was arrested and another injured following a head-on crash outside San Luis Obispo Sunday morning.

It happened just before 5:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 101, south of TV Tower Road.

The California Highway Patrol reports David Lopez, 24, of Santa Maria was driving a Dodge Challenger northbound in the southbound lanes.

Officers say another driver, identified as a 37-year-old Atascadero man, saw the oncoming vehicle but he was unable to move out of the way in time and the front side of his Toyota 4Runner struck part of the Challenger.

The impact caused the 4Runner to spin and roll multiple times, according to CHP.

The driver’s injuries were described as moderate.

Another vehicle was hit by the crash debris, causing minor damage.

CHP says Lopez continued driving, eventually stopping north of where the vehicles crashed, and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

