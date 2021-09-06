Driver arrested for DUI crash into power pole on Foothill Blvd.

San Luis Obispo police are investigating a collision that happened late Sunday night.

A driver was traveling westbound on Foothill Blvd. toward Tassajara Dr. when he hit several cars and a PG&E power pole before coming to rest in the front yard of a home.

The crash was reported around 11:23 p.m. on Sept. 5 on the 300 block of Foothill Blvd.

The driver was identified as Kevin MatulMuralles, 24, of San Luis Obispo. One passenger was in the car and was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police say MatulMuralles was driving at high speed when he passed a car who was stopped for a red light at Tassajara Dr. and clipped the front of another car. He then drifted across all lanes of traffic and hit a power pole, causing it to break in half.

MatulMuralles hit several more parked cars before his vehicle came to a stop in the front yard of a home.

MatulMuralles reportedly tried to run away, but nearby residents stopped him.

Police say he was arrested for DUI and for a warrant for violating his DUI probation.

PG&E is reporting a current outage caused by the crash. It is affecting 98 customers in the area. The power company estimates that power will be restored by 6 p.m. today.

Police say communication lines were also damaged in the crash.

MatulMuralles is being held in San Luis Obispo County Jail.