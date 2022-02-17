Driver arrested in SLO after 11 mile car chase up Hwy 101

The driver of a black Jeep was arrested around noon on Thursday after a miles-long car chase ended just north of Los Osos Valley Rd. in San Luis Obispo.

CHP made the arrest after the driver refused to pull over for roughly 11 miles while traveling north on Hwy 101.

At about 11:48 a.m., a commercial sergeant for the Coastal Division CHP saw the driver speeding and following other drivers too closely in the northbound lanes of Hwy 101 near 4th St. and initiated a traffic stop.

Officials say the driver did not pull over and continued to drive at speeds ranging from 60 to 75 miles per hour north through Pismo Beach.

San Luis Obispo CHP officers got involved and helped stop the driver, who pulled over just north of the Los Osos Valley Rd. on ramp in San Luis Obispo.

CHP officers arrested the driver for evading a peace officer.

Officers have not released the driver's name.