Driver charged in connection with death of Grover Beach bicyclist

A Grover Beach man charged in connection with the death of a local bicyclist was in court Wednesday but did not enter a plea.

Richard Grandi, 74, was charged in April with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

Prosecutors say he was driving along the 900 block of North 12th Street in Grover Beach at around 4:23 p.m. on New Year’s Day when he hit Michelle Seybert, 58, who was riding her bike at the time.

The complaint alleges glare from the sun and the time of day were contributing factors in the collision.

Seybert’s partner of 18 years tells KSBY Seybert suffered severe brain damage and died 12 days after being hit.

Ann Maliszewski says Seybert was an avid cyclist, nurse at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and loved by many.

More than 20 people were in court Wednesday to show their support.

"She had so much more to do and so much more to give. We just never thought it would end until old age,” Maliszewski told KSBY.

KSBY reached out to Grandi's attorney’s office for comment but have not yet heard back.