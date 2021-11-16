Driver charged with DUI, manslaughter in fatal Santa Barbara crash

Santa Barbara Police responded to reports of a head-on crash Sunday night.

The crash happened at around 8:20 p.m. in the area of West Carrillo Street and Miramonte Drive.

Upon arrival, first responders described the crash scene as "chaotic", where they found two vehicles had collided head-on, and the only occupants in each of the vehicles were the drivers.

Fire officials had to extricate both drivers and they were transported to Cottage Hospital Emergency Room for medical treatment

Police say a red Nissan Sedan, driven by 24-year-old Jose Fermin Lopez Jr., was traveling west on West Carrillo Street at a high rate of speed without headlights on. Police believe Lopez drifted into the lane of oncoming traffic hitting an older model Mercedes head-on while the driver was going east on West Carrillo Street.

The driver of the Mercedes later died from their injuries in the hospital. Their name has not been released.

Police say Jose Lopez, of Santa Barbara, was under the influence of alcohol and a DUI investigation was completed. Lopez was placed under arrest and is suspected of being at fault for the collision. He is being charged with felony DUI Causing Death and felony Vehicular Manslaughter.

Once released from the hospital, Lopez will be booked in Santa Barbara County Jail.