Driver crashes into 9/11 Memorial in San Luis Obispo

SLO City Fire officials responded to a crash Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials said a driver crashed into the 9/11 memorial at Fire Station 1 in San Luis Obispo.

Photos from the memorial show some damage caused to the memorial and a letter had fallen off.

After driving into the memorial, the driver then traveled across the street hitting a pole, according to first responders.

Fire officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.