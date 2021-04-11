Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver crashes into 9/11 Memorial in San Luis Obispo

items.[0].image.alt
SLO City Fire
world trade center.jpg
Posted at 8:04 AM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 11:12:24-04

SLO City Fire officials responded to a crash Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials said a driver crashed into the 9/11 memorial at Fire Station 1 in San Luis Obispo.

Photos from the memorial show some damage caused to the memorial and a letter had fallen off.

SLO City Fire

After driving into the memorial, the driver then traveled across the street hitting a pole, according to first responders.

Fire officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7