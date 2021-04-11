Driver crashes into 9/11 Memorial in San Luis Obispo

SLO City Fire officials responded to a crash Saturday afternoon.
Fire officials said a driver crashed into the 9/11 memorial at Fire Station 1 in San Luis Obispo.
Photos from the memorial show some damage caused to the memorial and a letter had fallen off.
After driving into the memorial, the driver then traveled across the street hitting a pole, according to first responders.
Fire officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital for their injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
