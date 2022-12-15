Watch Now
Driver crashes into fire hydrant in Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County Fire
Posted at 6:49 PM, Dec 14, 2022
Santa Barbara County Fire officials and California Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash in Santa Maria Wednesday.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Black Road, between Mahoney and Dutrard Road.

Fire officials say a driver crashed, rolling their vehicle, and sheared a fire hydrant along the road.

When first responders arrived they found water flowing out of the fire hydrant and an overturned Volkswagen Jetta with no driver on scene.

Fire officials were able to successfully turn off the water to the hydrant. The crash caused delays in the area as crews worked to clear the scene.

It is unclear at this time what happened to the driver or what caused the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

