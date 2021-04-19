Driver crashes into Goleta apartment complex

No one was injured when a pickup truck crashed into a Goleta apartment Monday morning,

It happened shortly after 6 a.m. on the 100 block of Kellogg Avenue.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says it appears a driver in his 60s was leaving his home when he first backed into two vehicles before driving forward “at a high rate of speed” and crashing into the lower portion of the two-story apartment complex.

Fire officials say no one was injured, but Southern California Edison was called out to repair damaged lines and restore power to the area.

Inspectors will look into the damage and determine whether the building is safe to live in.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is handling the crash investigation.