An onramp to Highway 101 was closed in Santa Luis Obispo Thursday morning due to a crash.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash around 10:20 a.m. in the area of Higuera and Nipomo streets.

San Luis Obispo police say a medical condition caused the driver of the car to crash into a pole.

No word on the extent of any injuries but an ambulance was requested at the scene.

The onramp was expected to be back open by 11 a.m.