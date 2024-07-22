Driver crashes into power pole in Paso Robles; power outage reported in area

Power lines were down in the Paso Robles area following a crash Monday morning.

It happened shortly before 7:40 a.m. in the area of Creston and Stagecoach roads.

CAL FIRE SLO reports lines were down across the road after a vehicle struck a power pole.

A power outage was also reported in the area at around the same time.

As of 7:54 a.m., PG&E reported 964 customers were without power.

Crews were said to be “evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn power back on.”

Restoration was expected by 12:15 p.m.

No word on the extent of any injuries related to the collision, but an ambulance was requested at the scene.