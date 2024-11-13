Driver crashes off Hwy 101 in San Luis Obispo

A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing off Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo Wednesday morning.

San Luis Obispo police say just before 7 a.m., the driver of a car was heading southbound on the highway when they left the road and almost hit a box truck before crashing in front of the Tesla dealership located on the 1300 block of Calle Joaquin.

Police say the car did hit a water back flow device located in front of the dealership, causing a release of water in the area.

DUI is not suspected.

The crash remains under investigation. No word on the extent of any injuries to the driver.