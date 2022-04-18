Watch
Driver dies after crash in San Luis Obispo on Sunday

San Luis Obispo Police directing traffic following car crash on Broad St. and Industrial Way.
Posted at 12:56 PM, Apr 18, 2022
A driver who was involved in a crash in San Luis Obispo on Sunday has died, police confirmed on Monday.

The crash, involving two vehicles, happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Broad Street and Industrial Way.

Police say one of the drivers was found unconscious and taken to the hospital but died of their injuries.

The second driver was evaluated by fire personnel at the scene and released.

The name of the deceased driver has not yet been released as police say they are working to notify next of kin.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision. Investigators say the driver who died was not wearing a seatbelt.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Josh Walsh at (805) 781-7317

