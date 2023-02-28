Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver dies after crashing into tree along Highway 41 in Atascadero

ambulance emergency.PNG
KSBY
ambulance emergency.PNG
Posted at 8:12 AM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 11:13:44-05

Police are seeking witnesses to a deadly crash along Highway 41 in Atascadero Tuesday morning.

Atascadero police say officers and firefighters responded to reports of the crash in the area of Old Morro Road East around 6:13 a.m.

Police say the driver was heading west on the highway when the vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree.

The driver, whose name has not been released and who was reportedly the only person in the vehicle, was killed. Police say no other vehicles were involved.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Atascadero police at (805) 461-5051.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg