Driver dies after crashing into tree along Highway 41 in Atascadero

Police are seeking witnesses to a deadly crash along Highway 41 in Atascadero Tuesday morning.

Atascadero police say officers and firefighters responded to reports of the crash in the area of Old Morro Road East around 6:13 a.m.

Police say the driver was heading west on the highway when the vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree.

The driver, whose name has not been released and who was reportedly the only person in the vehicle, was killed. Police say no other vehicles were involved.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Atascadero police at (805) 461-5051.

