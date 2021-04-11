Driver, dogs hospitalized following crash in Buellton

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a single-vehicle crash.

It happened along Highway 46 in Buellton early Sunday morning.

Fire officials said the driver of a vehicle drove into a tree.

The driver was the only person in the car, along with some dogs, according to first responders.

Upon arrival, fire officials had to use major extrication in order to get the driver out of the vehicle.

Fire officials said the driver was transported to the hospital and the dogs inside were taken to a vet for evaluation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.