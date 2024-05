A woman was ejected from her vehicle following a rollover crash in Cuyama Sunday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Highway 166 near Schoolhouse Canyon.

Fire officials say the Toyota RAV4 was headed westbound when it rolled 150 feet off the highway.

The driver was flown to Marian Regional Medical Center. Her injuries were described as serious.

No one else was in the vehicle.