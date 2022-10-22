Driver ejected in rollover crash near Buellton, suffers major injuries

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday morning.

Fire officials say the crash happened west of Buellton on the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road.

Lompoc Fire officials also assisted with the incident. When first responders arrived they say they found a truck that had rolled over and a male ejected from the vehicle.

Fire officials say the male suffered major injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.