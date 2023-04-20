Driver extricated following two-car collision in San Luis Obispo

Part of California Boulevard in San Luis Obispo is closed due to a two-car collision Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around noon near the area of California Boulevard between Stafford Street and Taft Street.

Images released by the San Luis Obispo police and the city's fire department showed a truck flipped and was on its side.

Officials said the driver of the truck needed to be extricated but did not suffer any injuries.

California Boulevard is temporarily shut down in the northbound direction at Stafford, fire crews said.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

