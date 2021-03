Cal Fire SLO responded to reports of a single-vehicle rollover in Pirates Cove Wednesday.

It happened at around 5:20 p.m. in the Pirates Cove parking lot in Avila Beach.

Fire officials say a male driver was trying to go up a steep hillside in Pirates Cove when the vehicle rolled over multiple times before coming to a rest.

Fire officials had to extricate the driver from the vehicle and he was transported to a nearby hospital.

The extent of the driver's injuries is unknown at this time.