Driver facing charges following hit-and-run at Old Town Orcutt business

Repairs are being made to an Old Town Orcutt business damaged by a hit-and-run driver earlier this month.

The incident happened the night of March 6 at Steller's Cellar, located at 400 E. Clark Ave.

The wine bar hadn’t yet opened for business, according owner Mark Steller, who says the opening is now pending the arrival of some parts, including a window.

In the meantime, temporary pillars are in place for safety reasons.

The California Highway Patrol says they were able to track down the driver from a license plate that was left at the scene.

Officers say the 21-year-old woman from Lompoc is facing charges of hit-and-run.

Steller is hoping to have the business open by May.

