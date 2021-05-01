Driver hits, injures child in Orcutt, fire officials say

Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to reports of a child being hit by a vehicle Friday evening.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Jensen Ranch Road in Orcutt.

Fire officials said the child is approximately 10 years of age and is in serious condition with potentially critical injuries.

The child was treated on scene by first responders and flown to Cottage Hospital for further treatment.

It is unknown at this time how the child was struck by the driver of the vehicle.

Fire officials did not report if the incident was a hit-and-run or if the driver remained cooperative on scene.

The incident remains under investigation, and this story will be updated when further information becomes available.