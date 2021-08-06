Watch
Driver hits pole overnight, in critical condition

KSBY News
The driver was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Posted at 7:07 AM, Aug 06, 2021
A crash Thursday night in Santa Maria left the driver in critical condition, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department says.

The crash happened on the 1800 block of W. Betteravia Rd.

A single car crashed into a power pole at about 8:51 p.m. Fire officials say that there was excessive damage to the vehicle.

Crews performed extensive extrication to disentangle the driver from the vehicle. The driver was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Officials say that the driver's current condition and the cause of the accident are unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest details.

