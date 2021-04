A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a brick wall in Nipomo Monday morning, according to CHP.

It happened around 9:21 a.m. at the intersection of Pomerey Road and West Tefft Street.

The California Highway Patrol reports the driver of the white Isuzu Trooper may have had a seizure.

The crash was cleared around 10:10 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.