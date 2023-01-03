Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver injured after crashing off Hwy 101 near Los Alamos

Vehicle over side.jpg
SB Co. Fire Dept.
Vehicle over side.jpg
Posted at 8:47 AM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 11:47:52-05

A driver is said to be in critical condition after her vehicle went over the side of Highway 101 in the Los Alamos area Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly before 7:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway two miles north of Highway 154.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, had to be extricated from the vehicle. Crews were attempting to transport her to the hospital via helicopter at 8 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png