Driver injured after crashing off Hwy 101 near Los Alamos

A driver is said to be in critical condition after her vehicle went over the side of Highway 101 in the Los Alamos area Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly before 7:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway two miles north of Highway 154.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, had to be extricated from the vehicle. Crews were attempting to transport her to the hospital via helicopter at 8 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.