One driver is injured after two semi-trucks collided along Highway 101 in Santa Maria Thursday afternoon.

According to the CHP traffic incident page, the crash happened on the southbound lanes of the highway near Clark Avenue around 2:15 p.m.

Fire officials said the driver of a black semi-truck needed extrication and suffered minor injuries.

The other semi-truck driver was not injured.

Officials said the highway is open with heavy traffic as only one lane is open.