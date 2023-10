A driver had to be extricated from her vehicle after a collision with a semi-truck on Highway 101 in Los Alamos Monday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near Alisos Canyon Road.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the driver’s injuries were major. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the big rig was not injured.

Fire officials said the semi’s second tanker was hauling gas product.