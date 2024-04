One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash on Highway 101 Saturday in Southern Santa Barbara County.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, State Parks lifeguards were the first to arrive at the scene of the crash, which happened in the southbound lanes of the highway, south of Refugio, shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Fire officials say the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle.

One lane of the highway was closed in the area while crews were on scene.