Driver injured, passenger killed in early-morning crash near Avila Beach

A driver was injured and his passenger killed in a crash in the Avila Beach area early Sunday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the call came in shortly after 1 a.m. for the collision on San Luis Bay Drive near Sparrow Street.

Few details are available at this time, but officers say it’s not believed any other vehicles were involved.

Both men were reportedly wearing seat belts. The driver was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of major injuries, according to a CHP press release.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessesd the collision to contact the San Luis Obispo CHP office at (805) 597-8400.

