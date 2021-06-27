Driver killed in crash near Los Alamos

Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash in Las Alamos Sunday morning.

It happened on Highway 101 near Alisos Canyon Road at around 12:53 a.m.

According to California Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old male driver of a Dodge Journey SUV was traveling southbound on Highway 101 at an unknown speed when they drifted into the grass center median and the vehicle began to overturn.

Fire officials say when they arrived they found the vehicle in a nearby vineyard. CHP says the driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle when it had overturned multiple times.

First responders pronounced the driver dead at the scene. CHP has identified the driver as a 28-year-old male from Los Alamos.

No other people were involved in the crash.

Law enforcement is investigating the cause of the crash