A female driver was killed when she crashed into a power pole just outside of Nipomo on Thursday.

It happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Bonita School Road, just south of Division St.

Authorities say a Guadalupe police officer spotted a car that had been reported stolen out of the San Luis Obispo area and initiated a pursuit.

The California Highway Patrol says no law enforcement officers crashed or were injured.

CHP is investigating the crash.

No other details were immediately available.