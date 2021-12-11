Driver killed in fatal traffic collision on Shoreline Drive

A 27-year-old man has died after his vehicle crashed into a large palm tree early Saturday morning.

Santa Barbara Police say officers, fire personnel, and paramedics responded to the collision in the 700 block of Shoreline Drive just after midnight.

According to officials, the driver of a silver Toyota pick-up truck had to be extricated from the car after police say he likely veered off the roadway and crashed into the tree.

The driver was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.

Both the driver and the passenger suffered severe injuries and were transported to Cottage Hospital Emergency Room.

Officials say the driver succumbed to his injuries and died approximately three hours after the collision.

A Critical Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the crash. The cause remains unknown at this time.

The name of the man who died in the crash has not yet been released pending notification of the family.