Driver killed in fiery crash on Creston Road

A driver was killed in a fiery crash in the Creston area Monday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol says officers received reports of the crash shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Creston Road.

Officers say it appears the driver of a 2005 Ford Escape was heading northbound on Creston Road, south of Camp 8 Road, when the vehicle went off the east side of the road. The driver was unable to regain control of the vehicle and crashed into an oil pipe fence just east of the road.

Witnesses reportedly told CHP the vehicle burst into flames quickly.

The driver was unable to get out and was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is not yet available.

The crash remains under investigation but officers say it appears speed was a factor.

