Driver killed in Gaviota-area crash identified as Compton man

The California Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed in a crash last week on Highway 101 in the Gaviota area as Jesus Tamayo, 41, of Compton.

The crash happened Thursday in the northbound lanes just south of Calle Mariposa Reina shortly before 5 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol reports Tamayo was driving the speed limit when the vehicle crashed into a group of trees. Tamayo was pronounced dead at the scene. No other passengers were inside the truck at the time.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed in the area for more than five hours due to cleanup.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.